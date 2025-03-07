Chandrayaan-2 unveils the effect of Earth’s geomagnetic tail on lunar ionosphere plasma: ISRO

BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday shared details of its new study by the Space Physics Laboratory of Vikram Sarabhi Space Centre that analysed the radio signals from India’s Chnadrayaan-2 (CH-2) orbitor.

The new study revealed that the Moon’s ionosphere exhibits unexpectedly high electron densities when it enters the Earth’s geomagnetic tail. This finding sheds new light on how plasma behaves in the lunar environment and suggests a stronger influence of the Moon’s remnant magnetic fields than previously thought.

Researchers said that these findings in the lunar environment hint at the potential role of lunar crustal magnetic fields in shaping plasma dynamics.

The ISRO research team also asserted that the CH-2 orbitor is in good health and providing data as per requirements.

To ascertain the findings the scientists used an innovative method to study the plasma distribution around the moon. In this method, they conducted experiments using the S-band Telemetry and Telecommand (TTC) radio signals in a two-way radio occultation experiment, tracking CH-2’s radio transmissions through the Moon’s plasma layer. These signals were received at the Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN), Byallalu, Bangalore.

The results revealed a surprisingly high electron density of approximately 23,000 electrons per cubic centimetre in the lunar environment, comparable to densities observed in the Moon’s wake region (previously discovered by the same team) and nearly 100 times higher than those on the sunlit side of the Moon.