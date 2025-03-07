CM Omar announces zero stamp duty on property gifts to blood relatives in Rs 1.12 lakh crore J&K budget

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday presented a Rs 1.12 lakh crore budget for Jammu & Kashmir for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking the first budget of an elected government in the region since 2018.

In a significant reform, CM Omar announced the exemption of stamp duty on property transfers within blood relations, aiming to streamline transactions and reduce legal disputes.

“To promote ease of transactions and reduce legal disputes over property transfers, I propose a reform in the stamp duty structure for gift transactions among blood relatives,” the CM said.

“Currently, the stamp duty for such transactions varies from 3 per cent to 7 per cent, which discourages formal registration. To address this, I propose reducing the stamp duty on property gifted to blood relatives to zero, benefiting families by encouraging legal documentation and reducing inheritance disputes. This initiative will provide financial relief, ensure transparency, and streamline property transfers in Jammu & Kashmir,” he added.

Presenting the budget, Omar stated, “The total net budget estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26 are Rs 1,12,310 crore, excluding the provision for ways and means advances and overdraft.”