Cut cooking oil by 10 per cent monthly: PM Modi’s call to combat obesity

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged citizens to cut cooking oil usage by 10% each month to combat obesity, calling it a vital step for public health.

His remarks came while launching development projects worth over Rs 2,580 crore in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Earlier, he inaugurated the Namo Hospital in the city, reinforcing his focus on healthcare and infrastructure growth.

Warning against the rising threat of obesity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited a stark projection: “By 2050, over 440 million Indians could suffer from obesity—one in every three people facing serious health risks, potentially life-threatening.”

Calling for immediate action, he urged citizens to curb cooking oil consumption by 10% each month. “A small step like using 10% less oil in daily cooking can make a big difference,” he stressed, advocating for lifestyle changes, including regular walking, to combat the crisis.

“India is committed to becoming a developed nation, but only a healthy nation can achieve this goal,” Modi asserted, reinforcing the link between public health and national progress.