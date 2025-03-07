Cut cooking oil by 10 per cent monthly: PM Modi’s call to combat obesity

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged citizens to cut cooking oil usage by 10% each month to combat obesity, calling it a vital step for public health.
His remarks came while launching development projects worth over Rs 2,580 crore in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. Earlier, he inaugurated the Namo Hospital in the city, reinforcing his focus on healthcare and infrastructure growth.
Warning against the rising threat of obesity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited a stark projection: “By 2050, over 440 million Indians could suffer from obesity—one in every three people facing serious health risks, potentially life-threatening.”
Calling for immediate action, he urged citizens to curb cooking oil consumption by 10% each month. “A small step like using 10% less oil in daily cooking can make a big difference,” he stressed, advocating for lifestyle changes, including regular walking, to combat the crisis.
“India is committed to becoming a developed nation, but only a healthy nation can achieve this goal,” Modi asserted, reinforcing the link between public health and national progress.
Marking Jan Aushadhi Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of today’s healthcare initiatives. “Jan Aushadhi ensures affordable treatment,” he asserted, highlighting the government’s push for quality hospitals, free treatment under Ayushman Bharat, and low-cost medicines through Jan Aushadhi centers.
With over 15,000 centers nationwide offering medicines at up to 80% lower prices—including 40 in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu—the initiative is transforming healthcare access.
“Since its launch, affordable medicines worth Rs 6,500 crore have been provided, saving Rs 30,000 crore for the poor and middle class,” Modi said, calling it a testament to the government's commitment to public welfare.
Looking ahead, he announced plans to expand the network to 25,000 centers, ensuring that affordable treatment reaches every corner of the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the next big goal 100 % saturation in key initiatives like Smart Cities Mission, Samagra Shiksha, and PM Mudra Yojana.
Stressing a shift in governance, he highlighted how, for the first time, welfare schemes are reaching people directly, eliminating gaps in access. With this push, the government aims to ensure that every citizen benefits, reinforcing its commitment to inclusive growth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the rapid industrial transformation in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman, and Diu, driven by a decade of growth.
With the Mission Manufacturing initiative from the recent budget, the region is set for a further economic leap. New industries are mushrooming, existing ones are expanding, and investments worth thousands of crores are flowing in creating large-scale employment, especially for tribals, women, and marginalized groups.
"The Gir Adarsh Jeevika Yojana is empowering SC, ST, OBC, and women, while small dairy farms are unlocking self-employment opportunities," Modi stated.
Tourism, he noted, is emerging as a powerhouse for jobs and economic activity. The region’s beaches and heritage sites are drawing visitors from across India and beyond. Projects like Ram Setu, Namo Path, Tent City in Daman, and the Night Market are boosting tourism appeal, while a newly established bird sanctuary and plans for an eco-resort in Dudhani promise further growth.
“The 2024 Diu Beach Games have put the region on the beach sports map, while Ghoghla Beach’s Blue Flag certification is attracting global attention,” Modi said. A cable car project in Diu is in the works, offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, positioning the region as a top-tier tourist destination.
Later in the evening PM Modi visited Surat.