Eyeing 2027 assembly polls, Punjab Congress kickstarts ‘Judega Block, Jittegi Congress’ campaign

CHANDIGARH: With an eye on the 2027 assembly elections, the Punjab Congress today launched the ‘Judega Block, Jittegi Congress’ campaign from Dera Bassi and Sanaur to strengthen the party’s grassroots network in the state.

Addressing gatherings at Dera Bassi and Sanaur, Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring highlighted the significance of grassroots connections and on-ground efforts. "The strength of any political party lies in its grassroots network," Warring said. "Through this campaign, we aim to empower our workers, understand their challenges, and chart a roadmap for the future. It is not just the senior leadership that will help us form the government, but the relentless efforts of our block and booth leaders and workers."

Emphasising the importance of regular block meetings, he urged all Block Presidents to hold monthly gatherings on the third Tuesday of each month to address concerns, share feedback, and ensure the party’s roadmap reaches every household. “We must connect with every household, understand their issues, and become their voice. This is our responsibility, and through this groundwork, we will secure victory in 2027,” he asserted.