Eyeing 2027 assembly polls, Punjab Congress kickstarts ‘Judega Block, Jittegi Congress’ campaign

CHANDIGARH: With an eye on the 2027 assembly elections, the Punjab Congress today launched the ‘Judega Block, Jittegi Congress’ campaign from Dera Bassi and Sanaur to strengthen the party’s grassroots network in the state.
Addressing gatherings at Dera Bassi and Sanaur, Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring highlighted the significance of grassroots connections and on-ground efforts. "The strength of any political party lies in its grassroots network," Warring said. "Through this campaign, we aim to empower our workers, understand their challenges, and chart a roadmap for the future. It is not just the senior leadership that will help us form the government, but the relentless efforts of our block and booth leaders and workers."
Emphasising the importance of regular block meetings, he urged all Block Presidents to hold monthly gatherings on the third Tuesday of each month to address concerns, share feedback, and ensure the party’s roadmap reaches every household. “We must connect with every household, understand their issues, and become their voice. This is our responsibility, and through this groundwork, we will secure victory in 2027,” he asserted.
Acknowledging the hard work of the party’s workers in the recent Lok Sabha elections, Warring said, "Our victory in the Lok Sabha elections was possible only because of the relentless efforts of our workers on the ground. Now, we must work even harder to ensure Congress’s victory in the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections. Let us strive together with positivity and determination to make this vision a reality.”
Warring reiterated the crucial role of social media in amplifying the party’s message. “In today’s age, social media is a powerful tool. We must use it effectively to disseminate our message and connect with people across Punjab. This campaign—‘Judega Block, Jittegi Congress’—is not just a program; it’s a mission. If our blocks are strong, Congress will win,” he said.
He was accompanied by Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, Patiala MP Dr Dharamvir Gandhi. The campaign aims to unite and strengthen block-level leadership and workers to prepare a robust foundation for the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections. During the meeting, views and suggestions from block and booth workers and office bearers were heard, and preparations for the upcoming elections were discussed.
As part of the campaign, Warring will tour all 234 blocks in Punjab to strengthen its network, understand ground-level challenges, and prepare for the 2027 elections. Warring expressed his commitment to this mission, stating, “I will personally visit every block under this program because Punjab needs us, and we need to become the voice of the people. Together, we will build a stronger Punjab, one block at a time.”