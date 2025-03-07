First overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra launched in Mauritius, says Union Minister Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda on Friday announced that the first overseas Jan Aushadhi Kendra has been launched in Mauritius, marking a significant expansion of India’s initiative to provide affordable medicines.

Speaking on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, Nadda said the government aims to open 20,000 Jan Aushadhi centres by the end of 2025 and 27,000 centres by 2027. Currently, over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras serve more than a million people daily, offering medicines at prices reduced by 50% to 90%.

"Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has transformed healthcare with the mantra 'Achi Bhi, Sasti Bhi,' ensuring high-quality, affordable medicines for all. Today, more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are functioning in the country. They sell inexpensive medicines to more than 10 lakh people in a day. These centres sell 50-90 per cent cheaper medicines. This has resulted in Rs 30 thousand crores of savings," Nadda said.

He further stated that Jan Aushadhi Kendras stock 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, catering to various therapeutic needs.

"The extensive portfolio includes 2,047 medicines and 300 surgical items, covering diverse therapeutic needs. Unlike free medicine schemes, PMBJP maintains sustainability through stringent quality checks, competitive procurement, and a robust supply chain managed by PMBI (Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India). To promote entrepreneurship and inclusivity, special incentives are provided for the SC/ST communities, women and businesses in remote areas," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also acknowledged the initiative on social media. “#JanAushadhiDiwas reflects our commitment to provide top-quality and affordable medicines to people, ensuring a healthy and fit India,” he posted on X.

Nadda urged the public to visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras and share their experiences. "This year, we will also be opening 5,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras... I urge everyone to visit Jan Aushadhi Kendras. If you are already benefiting from Jan Aushadhi medicines, share your experience with others."

Jan Aushadhi Diwas is observed annually on 7 March to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines. Week-long events were organised across the country from 1 to 7 March to support the initiative.

The PMBJP was launched in November 2008 by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in collaboration with Central Pharma Public Sector Undertakings. The initiative aims to provide quality medicines at affordable prices through dedicated outlets called Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK).