Gujarat’s ‘Lakhpati Didis’ reap profits as women-led businesses thrive

AHMEDABAD: For Ramilaben Mukesh Joshi from Alvada, Banaskantha, a self-help group wasn’t just support—it was survival.
In 2024, she began making cotton wicks for lamps, and within a year, her earnings crossed Rs 1 lakh. Her success is part of a larger wave sweeping Gujarat under the central government’s ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, launched in 2023 to make 3 crore women financially independent by 2027.
The scheme has gained momentum in Gujarat, where 1.48 lakh women have already surpassed the Rs 1 lakh annual income mark, proudly earning the title of ‘Lakhpati Didis.’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the initiative as a game-changer, calling it a “catalyst for women’s empowerment” and a key driver in building a Viksit Bharat. While the national target stands at 3 crore, Gujarat is steadily marching toward its goal of 10 lakh financially independent women.
Empowering women through self-help groups, the scheme enables them to establish businesses in agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, and other local trades. The government provides training, financial aid, and market access, boosting their earning potential. So far, 7,98,333 women in Gujarat have registered under the program, with 7,66,743 engaged in agriculture-based employment, while others thrive in manufacturing, services, and small enterprises.
The impact is striking. In Navsari, Valsad, and Dang districts, 1,06,823 women have benefited, with 30,527 crossing the Rs 1 lakh annual income mark.
In Tapi’s Karanjvel village, Ramilaben Parshottam Gamit and ten self-help group members run the Van Shree Restaurant, backed by government support. “We took a Rs 50,000 loan, repaid it in full, and now earn Rs 3.5 lakh to Rs 4 lakh per month,” says Ramilaben.
Their turnover jumped from Rs 40 lakh in 2023 to Rs 41.88 lakh in 2024, significantly improving their families' livelihoods.
To ensure the scheme’s effective rollout, the Gujarat government has deployed 124 master trainers at the taluka level, who have trained over 10,000 community resource persons. These experts guide women entrepreneurs, while real-time monitoring through the Digital Aajeevika Register ensures seamless tracking, financial aid, and market linkages.