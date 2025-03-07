Gujarat’s ‘Lakhpati Didis’ reap profits as women-led businesses thrive

AHMEDABAD: For Ramilaben Mukesh Joshi from Alvada, Banaskantha, a self-help group wasn’t just support—it was survival.

In 2024, she began making cotton wicks for lamps, and within a year, her earnings crossed Rs 1 lakh. Her success is part of a larger wave sweeping Gujarat under the central government’s ‘Lakhpati Didi’ scheme, launched in 2023 to make 3 crore women financially independent by 2027.

The scheme has gained momentum in Gujarat, where 1.48 lakh women have already surpassed the Rs 1 lakh annual income mark, proudly earning the title of ‘Lakhpati Didis.’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the initiative as a game-changer, calling it a “catalyst for women’s empowerment” and a key driver in building a Viksit Bharat. While the national target stands at 3 crore, Gujarat is steadily marching toward its goal of 10 lakh financially independent women.

Empowering women through self-help groups, the scheme enables them to establish businesses in agriculture, animal husbandry, handicrafts, and other local trades. The government provides training, financial aid, and market access, boosting their earning potential. So far, 7,98,333 women in Gujarat have registered under the program, with 7,66,743 engaged in agriculture-based employment, while others thrive in manufacturing, services, and small enterprises.