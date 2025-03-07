India wants to cut tariffs way down now because somebody is exposing them: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that India has agreed to reduce tariffs on American imports, days after his administration announced reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods from April 2, citing "unfair trade policies."

"India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India... They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done," Trump said, as reported by ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs addressed concerns over the tariff dispute but did not confirm any decision on reducing duties.

Trump’s remarks follow reports that the Indian government is considering tariff reductions on key US imports, while companies across various sectors are in talks with American partners to ensure business continuity.

In January, Trump had criticized global tariff structures, stating, "India charges us tariffs higher than 100 percent, China’s average tariff on our products is twice what we charge them, and South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher. This is happening by friends and foes alike. The system is not fair to the US; it never was."

He also noted that he deliberately chose April 2 for implementing the new tariffs, avoiding April 1 as it is April Fool's Day.