ISM-Dhanbad student found dead in hostel

RANCHI: A third-year Electronics Engineering student, Tanmay Prajapati, was found dead in the washroom of the Aquamarine Hostel at IIT Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad on Thursday morning. Preliminary investigations suggest that he died by suicide, though the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

Tanmay, a student from the 2022-2026 batch, hailed from Indore. According to the students, the bathroom door was locked from inside. “We tried a lot but the door did not open following which, the security in-charge was informed. When the security team broke open the bathroom door, Tanmay was found lying inside,” said a student said. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where the doctor declared him brought dead, he added.

According to the security officer of IIT ISM, Ram Manohar, Tanmay had been residing on the 9th floor of the hostel.

Police said preliminary findings suggest the possibility of poisoning, though the exact cause will have be confirmed after the postmortem report.