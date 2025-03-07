Jaipur Diary | Row over Jaipur’s Constitution Club

Jaipur will witness a high-voltage political theatrics on March 8 as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla gears up to re-inaugurate the Constitution Club at 11 AM. The grand establishment, modeled after Delhi’s Constitution Club, was inaugurated by former CM Ashok Gehlot on September 22, 2023. Built during the previous Congress regime, the club stands right next to the Legislative Assembly. However, after the BJP came to power in December 2023, plans to host a fresh inauguration began triggering a fresh round of political fireworks.

Senior BJP leader and Rajasthan minister Kirori Lal Meena has dropped a bombshell again, alleging that his phone is still being tapped and that he remains under constant CID surveillance. On Sunday, Meena declared that the phone tapping saga is far from over, despite the Bhajan Lal government’s repeated denials in the assembly. The Rajasthan government’s General Administration Department (GAD) has now revoked Meena’s government bungalow allotment - one that he never occupied since it was assigned to him in February last year. This comes after he had earlier returned his official ministerial car, hinting at growing tensions within the BJP

The IIFA Awards 2025 will bring a special screening of the legendary film ‘Sholay’ at the Rajmandir Cinema on March 9 at 11 am. The event will be graced by Bollywood’s biggest names, with actors sharing their unforgettable experiences. Both ‘Sholay’ and Rajmandir Cinema are celebrating their Golden Jubilee this year. Released on August 15, 1975, ‘Sholay’ remains a cinematic milestone, directed by the visionary Ramesh Sippy. Last year, Mumbai witnessed a grand 50-year celebration of the film, where legendary writer duo Salim-Javed joined the festivities.

