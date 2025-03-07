Jamia Millia Islamia sparks row after dropping South India’s only entrance test center in Trivandrum

NEW DELHI: For the first time, Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has removed Thiruvananthapuram, the only entrance test center in South India, sparking criticism from students on social media. Meanwhile, the university has added two new test centers in North and Central India.
Last year, entrance test centres included Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram. This year, test centres are in Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Patna, Kolkata, Srinagar, Malegaon, and Bhopal, with the last two making their debuts as test centres.
Rajya Sabha MP Haris Beeran on Friday wrote to the Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia stating, “I would like to bring to your attention a matter of urgent concern regarding the removal of the Thiruvananthapuram entrance examination centre from the list of multi-city centres for the Jamia Millia Islamia entrance examinations for the academic year 2025-26.”
Beeran further added, “For several years, JMI has provided an entrance test centre in Kerala, either in Thiruvananthapuram or Calicut, facilitating students from the state to appear for examinations without excessive financial and logistical burdens. However, with the removal of this centre from the prospectus this year, over 2000 students from Kerala who intended to apply for various programs at JMI are now left in distress.”
The letter also highlighted how the removal will impose significant challenges, including the requirement for students to travel to distant centres, incurring substantial expenses on travel, accommodation, and food and secondly, the loss of valuable preparation time, as travel to and from alternative centres could take up to four days.
Taking to social media, Shashi Tharoor also pointed out on X, “Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI) has removed Thiruvananthapuram from its list of entrance test centres. And it was the only such centre in south India! The city, moreover, witnessed at least 550 students taking the exams. An inexplicable decision: has @jmiu_official decided it doesn’t want south Indian students?”
In 2023, JMI courted controversy when the university removed Srinagar as a centre. JMI then claimed that the Srinagar centre was not removed for all courses but had to be cancelled for some programmes as the number of applicants was fewer than 50. However, several students alleged that they were getting Delhi as the only option when filling out application forms online for admission to most undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes.
The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Professor Mazhar Asif did not respond to the queries.