Jharkhand BJP leader Sita Soren alleges assistant attempted to shoot her

RANCHI: BJP leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren’s elder daughter-in-law, Sita Soren, had a narrow escape after her former personal assistant, Devashish Ghose, allegedly attempted to shoot her inside her hotel room in Saraidhela, Dhanbad, on Thursday night.

According to the FIR registered at Saraidhela Police Station, Ghose, in a fit of rage, pulled out his pistol with the intent to kill her. “But her security personnel present there caught hold of him and later handed him over to the police along with his pistol,” the FIR stated.

Sita Soren had gone to the hotel to rest after attending a marriage ceremony in Dhanbad and discussing matters with her PA and other party members, the FIR added.