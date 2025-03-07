Jharkhand BJP leader Sita Soren alleges assistant attempted to shoot her

RANCHI: BJP leader and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Shibu Soren’s elder daughter-in-law, Sita Soren, had a narrow escape after her former personal assistant, Devashish Ghose, allegedly attempted to shoot her inside her hotel room in Saraidhela, Dhanbad, on Thursday night.
According to the FIR registered at Saraidhela Police Station, Ghose, in a fit of rage, pulled out his pistol with the intent to kill her. “But her security personnel present there caught hold of him and later handed him over to the police along with his pistol,” the FIR stated.
Sita Soren had gone to the hotel to rest after attending a marriage ceremony in Dhanbad and discussing matters with her PA and other party members, the FIR added.
“All of a sudden, the former PA, Devashish Ghose, in a fit of rage, pointed his pistol at Sita Soren but was caught by her security personnel and later handed over to the police,” the FIR further stated.
Ghose was produced before the Dhanbad court on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody.
The motive behind the attack remains unclear. Police officials stated that Ghose will be taken into remand for further investigation soon.
Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and elder daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, was previously a JMM MLA from the Jama constituency before joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. She was given a BJP ticket for both the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls but lost both elections.