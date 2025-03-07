Manipur free movement from Saturday, Kuki body opposes peace expedition

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s directive to security agencies to restore free movement on all roads in violence-hit Manipur will take effect from Saturday. Meanwhile, an influential Kuki-Zo organization has opposed a proposed peace expedition to the hill areas by a conglomerate of 20 Imphal Valley-based groups.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) said the resolution adopted by the Federations of Civil Society (FOCS) “to march into the hill districts of the Kuki-Zo community” was tantamount to breaching of buffer zones.

“The idea of free movement purported by Home Minster Amit Shah through the Governor of Manipur is nothing but misplaced information on the current situation and reverberation of radical Meitei narrative which would be unattainable discourse,” COTU said in a statement issued on Friday.

The organisation said the transportation of essential commodities through Kuki-Zo dominated National Highway 2 was never stalled or blocked on humanitarian grounds, except for a few occasions when it was done to draw the attention of the Centre “for want of reciprocity from the valley.”

COTU opposed FOCS’s plan to “intrude into Kuki-Zo territory on the pretext of assessing Centre’s initiation of peace which is a precarious political discourse; an initiation of another episode of conflict.”