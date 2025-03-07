Manipur to resume bus, helicopter services from Saturday

GUWAHATI: Bus services in Manipur will resume on Saturday as free movement on all roads is restored. The central armed police forces will provide security escorts, according to a statement from the state’s chief secretary.

“It is for information of general public that the state government has arranged bus service by Manipur State Transport Buses under CAPF escort as an initiative towards bringing normalcy in the state starting from 08-03-2025 at 9:00 am from Imphal Airport,” the statement said.

The buses will ply on Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati, Senapati-Kangpokpi-Imphal, Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur and Churachandpur-Bishnupur-Imphal routes, covering Meitei, Kuki and Naga areas.

“It is also reiterated that state government has already announced to start the operation of helicopter service under the Manipur Heli Service” further stated.

Urging people to use the bus and helicopter services for conveyance, the statement said in case anyone is found involved in any act disturbing the movement of the MST buses, he or she would be prosecuted under relevant laws.