MEA confirms Lalit Modi’s passport surrender request, says cases against him will continue

NEW DELHI: Responding to a question on reports of former IPL boss Lalit Modi's acquisition of citizenship of Vanuatu, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that they are aware of his application for surrendering his passport in the High Commission of India in London and they are continuing to pursue all cases against him as per the law.

The Spokesperson further added, "The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures. We are also informed that he has acquired citizenship in Vanuatu. We continue to pursue the case against him as required under law."

Lalit Modi, who previously served as the vice-president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), is accused of bid-rigging, money laundering, and violating the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). He lleft India in 2010 while under investigation for financial misconduct, including unauthorized fund transfers.

Meanwhile, regarding Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's visit to Russia, MEA briefed the press, "Regarding Foreign Secretary's visit. The Foreign Secretary is visiting Moscow for Foreign Office consultations. When you have Foreign Office consultation, all aspects of the relationship, political relations, economic matters, other issues, events, energy, partnership, all these matters are discussed and the meeting is going on in Moscow."

He further added, "So hopefully once the meeting finishes, we'll have more details. But just to tell you that he's gone there as part of Foreign Office consultation. This is a routine consultation that we have. The last Foreign Office consultations were held here in Delhi towards the end of 2023."

Earlier External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday had met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavro in Johannesburg, where they discussed the ongoing progress of bilateral cooperation between India and Russia.

During that meeting, the two discussed the Ukraine conflict and Lavrov's recent meeting in Riyadh. Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar had then said, "Glad to meet FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia this evening in Johannesburg. Reviewed the continued progress of India-Russia bilateral cooperation."

The post added, "Discussed recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict, including his Riyadh meeting. Agreed to remain in touch."