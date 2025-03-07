'Ministers busy counting money': Goa BJP leader accuses own government of corruption, incompetence

Former Goa minister and BJP leader Pandurang Madaikar on Thursday slammed his own government as corrupt and incompetent after a minister allegedly took a bribe from him.

Stating that no work happens under the Pramod Sawant-led government, Madaikar alleged that all the ministers are "busy counting money."

"Loot is going on. Nothing is moving. They are only busy counting money. All ministers are busy counting money. Nothing is happening in Goa," Madaikar said.

Speaking to reporters after a one-on-one meeting with BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh in Panaji, Madaikar alleged that a minister from the Sawant-headed cabinet had taken a hefty bribe from him to complete a small work.

"I was also a minister, so I know very well how ministers work in the government. I gave Rs 15 to 20 lakh to a minister for a small work. But he has not done my work yet. He kept my file pending. Whenever I tried to contact him, he refused to do his work to meet us," India Today reported Madaikar as saying.

However, Madaikar refused to name the minister to whom he had to pay the bribe but told reporters that the name would be revealed when he leaves the party.

In response, Goa Chief Minister Sawant, without denying the charges levelled against his government by Madaikar, asked him to name the minister.

"He has not made an allegation against me. Ask him [who the minister is],” The Wire reported the CM as saying.

Madaikar's statements instigated sharp criticism from the opposition parties with Congress demanding an official clarification from the CM.

“It is a serious charge by their party colleague. Others who continue to be ministers have levelled allegations of corruption. This is not to be taken lightly. This allegation has to be seriously looked into. There needs to be an inquiry,” said Congress leader Yuri Alemao, reported Hindustan Times.

Madkaikar served as the Minister for Power, Social Welfare and Non-Conventional Energy in the Manohar Parrikar ministry from 2017 to 2018. His wife contested the 2022 Assembly polls on a BJP ticket, but lost to the opposition Congress candidate Rajesh Faldessai.