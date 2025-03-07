Mumbai man dies by suicide, blames wife and her aunt in note posted on company website

A 41-year-old man tragically died by suicide inside his hotel room in Mumbai, leaving behind a note that blamed his wife and her aunt. According to an NDTV report, Nishant Tripathi took his life last Friday at the Sahara Hotel after uploading his suicide note to the website of the company he worked for.
Tripathi had checked into the hotel three days earlier and allegedly placed a 'Do Not Disturb' sign on his door for privacy. After receiving no response for an extended period, hotel staff used a master key to enter his room, where they found his body. The authorities were immediately notified.
Following the discovery of Tripathi’s body, police launched an investigation and filed a case of abetment to suicide against his wife, Apoorva Parikh, and her aunt, Prarthana Mishra. The case was filed based on a complaint from Tripathi’s mother, Neelam Chaturvedi, a women’s rights activist. Reports said no arrests have been made so far and the investigation is still ongoing.
Tripathi posted a suicide note, which was secured with a password on his company’s website, expressing his love for his wife while blaming her and her aunt for his death. According to NDTV, the note, which was uploaded before his death, read, “By the time you read this, I’ll be gone. In my last moments, I could’ve hated you for everything that happened. But I don’t. For this moment, I choose love. I loved you then. I love you now. And as I had promised, it’s not going to fade.”
"My mother knows among all the other struggles I faced, you and Prarthana Mausi are also responsible for my death. So I beg you don't approach her now. She's broken enough. Let her grieve in peace," it added.
Tripathi's mother expressed her profound grief in a heartfelt Facebook post, describing the unbearable pain of losing her son. "I feel like a living corpse today," she wrote, reflecting on the life she dedicated to advocating for women's rights and gender equality.
"My life has ended. My son, Nishant, is gone. I have become a living corpse. He was supposed to perform my last rites, but on March 2nd, I had to cremate my son at 'ECO-MOKSHA' in Mumbai. My daughter, Prachi, had to carry out the final rites for her older brother. I ask for strength—for myself and for Prachi—to endure this unimaginable sorrow," she shared.
This tragedy has sparked renewed discussions on the need for gender-neutral laws, especially in light of increasing suicide cases reportedly linked to harassment by the wife's family.
Four days before the tragic incident in Mumbai, a techie from Agra, Manav Sharma, allegedly died by suicide, leaving behind a video in which he blamed his wife. On February 24, Sharma was found hanging at his home, and two days later, his sister discovered a seven-minute video on his phone. In the video, with a noose around his neck, Sharma highlighted the need for legal protection for men.
In response, his wife, Nikita, released a counter-video, denying the allegations and accusing him of domestic violence during an alcohol-induced outburst.
This incident followed the suicide of a Bengaluru-based techie, Atul Subhash, in December, whose accusations against his wife and in-laws had fueled calls for gender-neutral laws to protect men from false allegations.
Shortly after, another similar case emerged in Delhi, where a 40-year-old café owner took his life, accusing his wife and in-laws of mental abuse and unreasonable demands.
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.