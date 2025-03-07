Mumbai man dies by suicide, blames wife and her aunt in note posted on company website

Tripathi posted a suicide note, which was secured with a password on his company’s website, expressing his love for his wife while blaming her and her aunt for his death. According to NDTV, the note, which was uploaded before his death, read, “By the time you read this, I’ll be gone. In my last moments, I could’ve hated you for everything that happened. But I don’t. For this moment, I choose love. I loved you then. I love you now. And as I had promised, it’s not going to fade.”

"My mother knows among all the other struggles I faced, you and Prarthana Mausi are also responsible for my death. So I beg you don't approach her now. She's broken enough. Let her grieve in peace," it added.

Tripathi's mother expressed her profound grief in a heartfelt Facebook post, describing the unbearable pain of losing her son. "I feel like a living corpse today," she wrote, reflecting on the life she dedicated to advocating for women's rights and gender equality.

"My life has ended. My son, Nishant, is gone. I have become a living corpse. He was supposed to perform my last rites, but on March 2nd, I had to cremate my son at 'ECO-MOKSHA' in Mumbai. My daughter, Prachi, had to carry out the final rites for her older brother. I ask for strength—for myself and for Prachi—to endure this unimaginable sorrow," she shared.

This tragedy has sparked renewed discussions on the need for gender-neutral laws, especially in light of increasing suicide cases reportedly linked to harassment by the wife's family.