NCW to open pre-marital counselling centres in nine states to guide couples for happy marriage

NEW DELHI: To guide the younger generation on leading a happy married life, the National Commission for Women (NCW) will set up as many as 21 pre-marital counselling (PMC) centres across nine states.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Friday that these centres, which will be launched on International Women’s Day on March 8, will provide expert guidance on the social, psychological, and behavioural aspects of marriage to the soon-to-be married couple.

“The aim is to guide the younger generation on how to have a happy marriage,” she told the media.

These centers, named “Tere Mere Sapne” will help individuals and families navigate matrimonial relationships with greater awareness and support from expert counselors and psychologists.

“Strong marriages are built on understanding and communication. These centers will help young couples and their families address concerns openly, ensuring healthier and more informed relationships,” she further said.

The NCW chief said that the ‘Tere Mere Sapne’ centres will be set up near marriage registration offices. The initiative is being launched following extensive consultations with over 100 experts from across the country.

"We held consultations in Pune, where experts discussed what should be included in the PMC programme. We also conducted 'training of trainers' for counsellors to identify key topics that need to be covered," she said.