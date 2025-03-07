One labourer killed, another injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes at iron ore mine in Chhattisgarh

The official said the injured men, Dilip Kumar Baghel and Harendra Nag, were taken to a hospital in Chhote Dongar and later shifted to the district hospital, where one of them died.

A search operation has been launched in the area, he said.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL) has been allotted the iron ore mine in Aamdai Ghati, and Naxalites have been opposing the project for a long time.

On February 5 this year, a labourer was injured in a similar blast at Aamdai Ghati mine, while two were killed in an explosion in November 2023.