Prashant Kishor charts out five-point agenda to transform Bihar if Jan Suraaj Party comes to power

PATNA: Strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Friday charted out plans for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections due in October-November this year. He launched a five-point agenda to transform Bihar if the Jan Suraaj Party is voted to power.

"Five important schemes will be implemented in Bihar if the Jan Suraaj Party forms the next government after the assembly polls. The schemes are aimed at making Bihar one of the 10 leading states in the country. The new government will focus on improving education standards, stop migration, give respectable pensions to elderly people and give economic power to women and farmers of the state," he said.

Talking about the new government's initiative, Kishor said that first they would try to improve the education standards in schools so that the students belonging to economically weaker sections get proper education. If this does not succeed, then the government will consider paying the fees of students after they are enrolled in private schools for better education, he said.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder said the new government's top priority will be curbing migration from the state. "Youths will get job opportunities in their home state. The government will promote industry and trade so that youths get more employment," Kishor said, adding that this will enable them to earn a monthly salary between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000.