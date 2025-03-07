Punjab police arrest three operatives of Khalistani militant outfit

CHANDIGARH: Three operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), a Khalistani militant organisation, were on Friday arrested by the Punjab police. Four pistols and ammunition were recovered from them.

Director General of Police , Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that the Counter Intelligence unit of Jalandhar arrested Jagroop Singh, Sukhjit Singh, and Navpreet Singh alias Nav and seized four pistols including two sophisticated pistols— .30 bore PX5 Storm (Bretta) pistol and 9MM Glock pistol— and two country-made pistols— .30 bore and .32 bore— along with four magazines and 22 cartridges from them.

Yadav said that preliminary investigations revealed that the module was being handled by USA-based Gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawashehria, who is a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda and was working in connivance with him.

"The probe has also revealed that Gangster Gopi Nawashehria with the help of his Greece-based associate Laadi Bakapuria was motivating youth to carry-out anti-national activities in the state, ‘’ he added.

He said that further investigations are underway to trace backward and forward linkages in this case to dismantle the whole network.

Sharing operation details, Assistant Inspector of Police Counter Intelligence) Jalandhar Navjot Singh Mahal said that following reliable inputs, the militants were arrested while they were waiting for their other associate in an Alto car near Underbridge at Suriya Enclave in Jalandhar.

Navjor Singh Mahal said that Jagroop Singh is a habitual criminal and earlier, he had been sentenced three years imprisonment in a murder case in Amritsar.

A case has been registered under sections 113(1) and 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 25 and 25 (1B) (A) of the Arms Act at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar.