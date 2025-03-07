Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat in a bid to revamp party ahead of 2027 assembly polls

AHMEDABAD: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi landed in Gujarat on Friday for a high-stakes two-day visit, aiming to energize the Congress ranks.

Rahul, who arrives fresh from a fiery Lok Sabha debate where he declared with conviction that Congress will reclaim Gujarat in the next assembly elections, will be camping in Ahmedabad on March 7 and 8.

With over two and a half years left for the 2027 polls, Gandhi’s visit signals an early battle cry, setting the tone for a long and aggressive campaign.

On his first day in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi engaged with nearly 500 Congress leaders in back-to-back meetings, setting the tone for the party’s 2027 poll strategy.

The day kicked off with three crucial sessions from morning to afternoon, where the AICC finalized and submitted a roadmap for Gujarat Congress ahead of the April 8-9 session. A core decision—ensuring strict responsibility and accountability for every leader—took center stage.

The first meeting brought together the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and the former State Congress President, sparking an exchange of key political insights. This was followed by the high-stakes Political Affairs Committee meeting, attended by Congress Committee In-charge Mukul Wasnik, State President Shaktisinh Gohil, Opposition Leader Amit Chavda, and AICC Organization Secretary KC Venugopal, where candid discussions shaped the party’s next moves.