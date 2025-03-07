Railways to implement new crowd control measures at 60 stations to prevent overcrowding

NEW DELHI: In light of experiences from the festive season and events like the Maha Kumbh, the Ministry of Railways has decided to introduce new crowd control measures at 60 railway stations across the country, officials said on Friday.

The decisions were taken at a high-level review meeting chaired by Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, they informed.

To manage and prevent overcrowding at platforms, the ministry has decided to create permanent waiting areas outside these stations. Passengers will be allowed to proceed towards platforms only when their train arrives. Pilot projects have already commenced at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Patna stations, officials added.

"It has also been decided to introduce a complete access control system at these identified 60 stations, where only passengers with confirmed reserved tickets will be allowed onto platforms," an official said. "All unauthorised entry points will be sealed."