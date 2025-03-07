SGPC sparks outrage by removing Jathedars of Akal Takht and Takht Kesgarh

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday terminated the services of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and Takht Kesgarh Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh. The Akal Takht in Amritsar and the Takht Kesgarh at Anandpur Sahib are two of the five seats of temporal authority of Sikhism. The move may adversely affect the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which is already facing an erosion of its support base.

Now, all three Sikh Jathedars who declared the then SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal 'tankhaiya' (guilty of religious misconduct) and stripped former Punjab chief minister Prakash Singh Badal of the Panth Rattan Fakhr-e-Qaum title on December 2, 2024 have been removed from their posts.

This move by the SGPC has sparked controversy and outrage as it's seen as undermining the Akal Takht's sanctity. The development comes almost a month after the SGPC removed Giani Harpreet Singh from his post as Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib in February.

However, both Raghbir Singh and Sultan Singh will continue their services as Head Granthi and Granthi of the Golden Temple. This was announced by SGPC executive body member Jaswant Singh Purain.

Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj, a ‘katha vachak’ since 2001, has been appointed the Takht Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar and also the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht. Sant Baba Tek Singh has been appointed the Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib.

Meanwhile, the decision on SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami’s resignation has been kept pending.

A few days back Raghbir Singh had objected to the sacking of Giani Harpreet Singh from his post of Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib. Raghbir Singh had also said that as per the December 2, 2024 decree of the Akal Takht, the seven-member committee constituted by the highest Sikh temporal seat to conduct the recruitment drive of the SAD for the reorganization of the party structure did not require the cooperation of the party’s existing leadership and the panel was asked to initiate the process of recruitment on its own. This implied that he had rejected the recruitment drive being conducted by the Sukhbir Singh Badal camp.

On December 2 last year, the Akal Takht had ordered the SAD working committee to accept within three days the resignations of Sukhbir Singh Badal and others, who had been declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) for the mistakes committed during the SAD regime in Punjab, and form a panel to hold elections for the post of SAD president and other office-bearers within six months.