TDP differs with Stalin forumla of 1971 Census as base for delimitation

NEW DELHI: As Tamil Nadu bats for the 1971 census as the base for any delimitation for the next 30 years, NDA government’s key ally, the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh differs with the proposition, arguing that it will put the state at a disadvantage.

At an all party meeting on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin moved a resolution saying, in the event of an increase in the number of seats in Parliament, 1971 Census should be the basis for it and appropriate Constitutional amendment should be made.

Also, the 1971 Census should be the basis for delimitation of Lok Sabha seats for 30 years from 2026 and the Prime Minister should assure the Parliament on this. Stalin also proposed a joint action committee comprising representatives from all southern states to create awareness among people and prevent seat reductions.