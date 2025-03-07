Three-year-old critically ill girl dies as oxygen supply runs out in 108 ambulance in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: In a shocking incident that has exposed the sorry state of ambulance services in Madhya Pradesh, a 3-year-old critically ill girl lost her life reportedly due to oxygen shortage in the 108 Ambulance in the Rajgarh district on Friday.

The 108-ambulance service in MP is a government-backed, public-private partnership (PPP) emergency medical ambulance service (EMAS) that provides free, round-the-clock, pre-hospital emergency transportation care.

The girl was being rushed for advanced life-saving treatment from Guna district to state capital Bhopal on oxygen support, but the oxygen supply ran out, while the ambulance was passing through the Biaora area of Rajgarh district.

Efforts to get immediate oxygen support from the alternative cylinder in the ambulance didn’t help, as the second cylinder was already empty.