YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija apologise to NCW for offensive remarks

"Keeping the social impact in mind, they were issued notices. They came before the commission and expressed deep regret. They said they should not have spoken in such a manner and have now submitted maafinama (written apology)," she said.

Official sources said Allahbadia, in particular, assured the NCW that he would be more mindful in the future.

"This is the first and last time such a mistake has happened. From now on, I will think carefully and speak with respect towards women," he reportedly told the panel.

The NCW took cognisance of the remarks made by Allahbadia, who has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and over 10 million YouTube subscribers, Mukhija, and others on comedian Samay Raina’s show, which sparked outrage last month.

During the show, Allahbadia had asked a contestant an inappropriate question that he copied from a recent episode of OG Crew’s Truth or Drink. He had asked: “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?"

Following the furore, several FIRs were lodged against Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, for his comments.

After the backlash, Allahbadia issued a public apology.

"I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s Got Latent. I'm sorry... My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," he said.

Though the Supreme Court granted him interim protection from arrest, it termed his remarks “vulgar” and said he had a “dirty mind” that shamed society.