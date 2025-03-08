14 female drivers to hit roads, give free rides in Uttrakhand

DEHRADUN: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a groundbreaking initiative is set to hit the streets of Dehradun, bringing a wave of empowerment and support for women. Under the government’s pilot project, ‘Saarthi,’ 14 female drivers will take to the roads, offering free rides to women in the city for an entire week.
According to the official sources, currently, these dedicated women are undergoing rigorous driving training provided by the transport department. Once they complete their training, they will be granted licenses and employment opportunities, paving the way for a brighter future.
The project will kick off with two e-taxis, two e-auto rickshaws, and ten e-scooties, marking a significant step towards gender inclusivity in the transportation sector. Uttrakhand’s Transport Minister Rekha Arya will be the first passenger to experience this new service, symbolizing the government’s commitment to empowering women.
“We believe that this initiative will not only provide safe transportation options for women but also inspire them to pursue careers in driving,” Sports and Women Empowerment Minister Arya told this daily. She added, “Our aim is to create an environment where women feel secure and empowered.”
This pilot project will expand to other cities in the state after six months. The initiative will prioritize women who are economically disadvantaged, widowed, or abandoned.”
The project will kick off from the camp office located in Yamuna Colony. Minister Arya will personally accompany women drivers to the IRDT at Survey Chowk, where a demonstration of all vehicles will be showcased in the auditorium.