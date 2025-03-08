Centre focused on preventive, curative, rehabilitative healthcare: Union Health Minister

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said the central government is focused on providing healthcare that is preventive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative.

Inaugurating the third International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA 2025), Nadda mentioned the vision and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen India's healthcare system and ensure accessible and affordable healthcare for all.

He highlighted the critical role of Health Technology Assessment (HTA) in advancing evidence-based policymaking to build an efficient, equitable, and high-quality health system, aligned with the goals of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

"The government is focused on providing healthcare, which is preventive, curative, palliative, and rehabilitative," he said at the symposium Bridging Evidence to Policy: Health Technology Assessment for Affordable Healthcare, organised by the Department of Health Research (DHR) under the Union Health Ministry.

"The Centre has laid an emphasis on primary, secondary, as well as tertiary healthcare," he said.

Nadda said 22 state-of-the-art All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have been established till now, and there has been a substantial increase in the number of MBBS and MD seats, along with a rise in the training of paramedic and nursing staff.

He said the central government will add 75,000 seats in the medical sector, with 30,000 seats already created last year.

Noting that HTA India resource centres are spread over 19 states, he said these serve as an important mechanism for priority setting and have helped immensely in achieving various health goals, such as tuberculosis (TB) detection, optimising healthcare costs, and incorporating evidence-based data in national health programmes.