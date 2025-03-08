Chandigarh Diary | Congress criticises Mann’s anti-drug campaign

Bhagwant Mann’s much-publicized campaign against drugs has faced criticism from the state Congress. They have challenged the Chief Minister to declare himself alcohol-free before imposing measures on the public. Partap Singh Bajwa, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, remarked that before launching the Yudh Nashia Virudh (War Against Drugs), the “crusader” should publicly declare his alcohol-free status. Bajwa expressed doubt about the sincerity of the AAP’s efforts against drugs, citing its failure to meet deadlines aimed at making Punjab a drug-free state.

BJP calls Bhagel ‘mature’ politician

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar referred to the newly appointed Punjab Affairs-in-charge of Congress, Bhupesh Bhagel, as a “mature politician.” He stated, “Congress is somewhat on track by appointing a mature politician. For democracy, it is imperative that the opposition is strong. I urge Bhagel to unite the party leaders so they can effectively voice their concerns in the state assembly.” Jakhar also pointed out that Chief Minister Mann made unpleasant remarks about the Leader of the Opposition, yet no one from Congress stood up to him in theassembly.

Congress yet to appoint CLP leader in Assembly

The budget session of the Haryana Assembly began on Friday without the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the 90-member House. The Congress party has not yet named a leader for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), which leaves its MLAs without an LoP. On Thursday, Congress leaders held a meeting to strategize on important issues to be raised during the session. They stated that the decision regarding the LoP would be made by the party’s high command. Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda remarked, “We have left the decision about the LoP to the high command.”

Harpreet Bajwa

Our correspondent in Chandigarh

