Congress parliamentary strategy meet to discuss NEP, delimitation issues

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Parliament session, Congress parliamentary strategy group will meet on Monday evening to formulate the party’s strategy on key issues such as the New Education Policy (NEP) and the delimitation exercise. Sources said the Congress leadership may set up a committee on the delimitation exercise.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, besides other senior leaders from both houses, would attend the meeting.

The Congress has taken a cautious approach on the Tamil Nadu government’s ongoing tussle with the Centre over alleged imposition of Hindi and the delimitation exercise. With the DMK expected to raise the issue in Parliament, its ally in Tamil Nadu, Congress will have to adopt a clearer position, a leader said.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to seven chief ministers, including West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan, Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah, Telangana’s Revanth Reddy, Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu, and other senior leaders in each of these states, to a meet in Chennai on March 22 “to chart a collective course”.