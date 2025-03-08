Developed India can be built only on strength of self-reliant, empowered women: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: A developed India could be built only on the strength of self-reliant, self-esteemed, independent and empowered women, said President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Saturday.

“The resolve of a developed India is the resolve of all of us, which we all have to fulfill together. Therefore, men must support women at every step in becoming strong, empowered and self-reliant,” the president said as she inaugurated a national conference on the theme ‘Nari Shakti Se Viksit Bharat.’

“Women should move ahead in their lives with full confidence, dedication, and hard work and contribute to the development of the country and society,” she said at the conference organised by the Women and Child Development Ministry to celebrate the International Women’s Day.

The president noted that as India is moving towards becoming the third largest economy of the world, the participation of women in the workforce of the country should increase rapidly.

She also said a better environment for girls to move forward is necessary for realizing the dream of a developed India.

“They should get an environment where they can make independent decisions about their lives without pressure or fear. We have to create such an ideal society where no daughter or sister is afraid of going or staying alone anywhere,” she said.

“Only the feeling of respect towards women will create a fear-free social environment. The confidence that girls will get in such an environment will take our country to new heights,” she further said.