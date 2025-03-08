Fund crunch hits Centre’s flagship cattle scheme

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s flagship scheme to increase milk productivity of indigenous breeds of cattle has been facing funds crisis for the past two years. It may hit India’s dream to become a centre of world’s one-third milk production.
The Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), launched in 2021, was to be implemented over five years to enhance productivity of indigenous breeds and increase milk production through artificial insemination (AI).
The allocated Rs 2,400-crore fund was over in the first three years of the scheme. “It hardly ever happens with the scheme of our department when cent percent funds are used,” an official said.
“We need at least an additional Rs 1,000 crore to complete the task under the scheme as the demands from marginal cattle keepers are increasing who depend on milk production for their livelihood,” he said.
In the 2025-26 budget, the allocation was nil under the RGM scheme. In the previous year, the revised estimates show a budget allocation of Rs 268 crore. The allocated Rs 2,400 crore were over in the first three years of the scheme and achieved 80% of its target. So far, the programme has made 8.52 crore of successful artificial insemination, with a total target of over 10 crore cattle.
The scheme is scheduled to be over by March 2026. The scheme has benefitted over 5 crore small and marginal farmers by increasing their milk production and income. Farmers from UP benefitted more than other states. An internal assessment of the scheme showed that AI has helped increase milk production of small and marginal farmers.
Milk production contributes around 5% of the India’s GDP and employs over 8 crore farmers, especially small, marginal, and women farmers. Currently, India is the top milk producer in the world, contributing 25% to the world’s total milk output. It targets increasing milk production by one-third. “Funds crisis may hit India’s aim to achieve one-third of the global milk production by 2030,” said a Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying officer.