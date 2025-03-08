Fund crunch hits Centre’s flagship cattle scheme

NEW DELHI: The Centre’s flagship scheme to increase milk productivity of indigenous breeds of cattle has been facing funds crisis for the past two years. It may hit India’s dream to become a centre of world’s one-third milk production.

The Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), launched in 2021, was to be implemented over five years to enhance productivity of indigenous breeds and increase milk production through artificial insemination (AI).

The allocated Rs 2,400-crore fund was over in the first three years of the scheme. “It hardly ever happens with the scheme of our department when cent percent funds are used,” an official said.

“We need at least an additional Rs 1,000 crore to complete the task under the scheme as the demands from marginal cattle keepers are increasing who depend on milk production for their livelihood,” he said.