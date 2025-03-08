India, Russia sign deal for T-72 tank engines

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Russia’s Rosoboronexport (RoE) to procure 1000 HP engines for T-72 Tanks.

“T-72 is the mainstay of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, and it is currently fitted with a 780 HP engine. Equipping the existing fleet of T-72 Tanks with 1000 HP engines will enhance the battlefield mobility and offensive capability of the Indian Army.”

The deal also includes transferring Technology (ToT) from RoE to Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (Heavy Vehicle Factory), Avadi, Chennai, for integration and subsequent licensed production of engines under ToT to boost ‘Make in India’ initiative in the defence sector.