India, Russia sign deal for T-72 tank engines

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a contract with Russia’s Rosoboronexport (RoE) to procure 1000 HP engines for T-72 Tanks.
“T-72 is the mainstay of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, and it is currently fitted with a 780 HP engine. Equipping the existing fleet of T-72 Tanks with 1000 HP engines will enhance the battlefield mobility and offensive capability of the Indian Army.”
The deal also includes transferring Technology (ToT) from RoE to Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (Heavy Vehicle Factory), Avadi, Chennai, for integration and subsequent licensed production of engines under ToT to boost ‘Make in India’ initiative in the defence sector.
In addition to this upgrade plan for the T-72 tanks, a plan is being developed to prepare to replace these over four-decade-old main battle tanks with future-ready combat vehicles (FRCVs) by 2030.
The FRCVs, with the capability to act as multiple weapon platforms and an infusion of niche technology, will meet future capability requirements and enhance the Indian Army’s (IA) overall operational effectiveness index by addressing emerging threats in varied terrain.
There are commonly three categories of tanks: light, medium, and heavy tanks. The Army’s MBT Arjun weighs around 60 tons, T-90 around 48 tons, and T-70 around 45 tons.
After the May 2020 standoff with the Chinese PLA in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Army had to induct a number of T-72 & T-90 tanks, gaining tactical surprise over the adversary. The Chinese have deployed armour vehicles, tanks, and mechanised infantry at various locations along the 3,488-km Line of Actual Control.