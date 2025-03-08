Indian Navy inducts final MCA barge, completing eight-vessel contract

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s (IN) inducts the eighth and the last of the contracted Missile Cum Ammunition (MCA) barge taking forward its planned up-gradation and modernisation.
The IN on Saturday said, “With delivery of MCA Barge, LSAM 11 (Yard 79), the MSME Shipyard completes contractual delivery of all eight Barges to the Indian Navy.”
Induction ceremony of the eighth MCA Barge, LSAM 11 (Yard 79) was held on March 7, 2025, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. Commodore Rajesh Bargoti, CoY, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) was the Chief Guest for the event.
Seven of these MCA Barges have already been inducted and are providing an impetus to the operational commitments of Indian Navy by facilitating the Transportation, Embarkation and Disembarkation of articles/ ammunition (Missile, Gunnery and Anti-Submarine Warfare Ammunition) to IN platforms both alongside jetties and at outer harbours, Navy added.
The contract for the construction and delivery of eight MCA Barges was concluded with an MSME Shipyard, Second Engineering Projects Pvt Ltd, Visakhapatnam on February 19, 2021.
These Barges have been indigenously designed by the shipyard in collaboration with an Indian Ship Designing firm and successfully model tested at Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam to ensure their seaworthiness.
The navy added, “Barges have been built in accordance with relevant Naval Rules and Regulations of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).”
MCA Barges are proud flag bearers of the Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Government of India and highlight the Indian Navy’s commitment to encourage MSMEs.