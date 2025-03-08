International Women's Day: KanyaGyaan project empowers young women in STEM

NEW DELHI: A video showing young schoolgirls carrying chairs in their hands and on their heads, travelling long distances from their small towns and villages by cycle, bus, and even boat to reach a large hall where a professor teaches them science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), has gone viral.

The digital campaign - Building Futures for Young Women in STEM - launched to celebrate International Women’s Day, showcases how young Indian girls from underserved communities, who continue to face financial constraints and societal barriers, are now coming out and choosing STEM to change not only their lives but also their communities.

The campaign, which features the inspirational song "On the move, her dreams are on the move, scaling the walls of destiny, her dreams are on the move, travelling a great distance and miles to go, yes, miles to go," is part of the vivo KanyaGyaan project, which provides scholarships to young girls who want to pursue STEM careers but are unable to due to financial constraints.

Since its launch in 2023, the pan-India programme has provided financial aid and a holistic support system that includes merit-based scholarships, mentorship, and industry exposure to equip beneficiaries with the skills and confidence needed to transition to the corporate world.

Since its launch, the programme has impacted the lives of 150 beneficiaries across 18 states, with the highest representation from Maharashtra (18 per cent), Tamil Nadu (17 per cent), and Delhi (14 per cent). Over 60 per cent come from families earning less than Rs 1 lakh annually, and 15 per cent have been raised by single parents.