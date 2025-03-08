Jharkhand spl train with all-women crew

NEW DELHI: To mark International Women’s Day, an all-women crew will operate a special ‘Mainline Electric Multiple Unit’ (MEMU) train from Ranchi to Tori. The train will be driven by Deepali Amrit, Ranchi Rail Division’s first female loco pilot. Rail Division took the initiative to run an all-women train on the occasion of IWD for the first time in 2018, and since then, it has become a tradition to honour its women employees.

The train’s crew members, including the loco pilot, ticket collectors, RPF personnel, and other ground staff at the stations it will pass through, will be women, said the officials.

Loco pilot Deepali said that March 8 is a very special occasion for her. “It is not just a special train, but a message to society that women are capable of discharging their duties efficiently in all departments,” she added.

She added that this initiative encourages the parents in the remote areas to educate their daughters properly when they pass through the villages so that they, too, can be a part of such special occasions.

RPF Sub-Inspector Priyanka Kumari also asserted that this special train run during Women’s Day annually boosts their morale. “On this special occasion, we feel proud that women can do all the work very well today. On March 8, a train completely operated by women gives a boost to our morale,” said the RPF Sub-Inspector.

DRM Jasmeet Singh Bindra also said that Ranchi Rail Division is committed to empowering women railway officials. The train will leave Ranchi station at 8:50 a.m. and is scheduled to reach Tori around 11.30 a.m., with a total of 14 stoppages.