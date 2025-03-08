MP Man kills wife, hangs himself; grief-stricken grandfather jumps into his funeral pyre

SIDHI: An elderly man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the funeral pyre of his grandson, who hanged himself after killing his wife, in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Siholia village under Bahri police station limits, an official said.

"A man identified as Abhayraj Yadav (34) hanged himself after killing his wife Savita Yadav (30) on Friday. Their last rites were conducted the same evening," Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Gayatri Tiwari said.

The death of his grandson Abhayraj left his grandfather, Ramavatar, shocked and traumatised, she said.

"On Saturday morning, information was received that the grandfather also committed suicide by jumping into the burning pyre," she said.

His charred body was found on the pyre, she said.

The reason behind Savita's killing was not yet known, Tiwari said, adding that investigation into the murder and the subsequent suicide cases was underway.

