NTPC DGM Kumar Gaurav shot dead in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

RANCHI: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Deputy General Manager (DGM), Kumar Gaurav was tragically shot dead by unidentified criminals in Hazaribagh on Thursday. He suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the back and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

Hazaribagh SP Arvind Kumar Singh confirmed that the DGP was shot dead, saying the police raids were underway to apprehend the assailants. According to locals, the incident occurred around 9:30 am near Fataha under Katkamdag police station in Hazaribagh. The DGM died on the spot, they said.

According to reports, Kumar Gaurav was working at NTPC’s Keredari office as DGM – Dispatch and was on his way to work on Saturday morning when the criminals opened fire on him. He was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries even before receiving medical aid.

A similar incident occurred in the same area about two years ago when criminals shot the General Manager of Ritwik Company. Following the murder of the NTPC DGM, fear has spread among NTPC officials. Several NTPC projects are ongoing in Hazaribagh’s Barkagaon and Keredari areas, requiring frequent visits from officers. As a result, employees and officials now feel increasingly unsafe.