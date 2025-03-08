One killed, over a dozen injured as clashes erupt in Manipur after Centre tries to restore free movement

GUWAHATI: Clashes broke out in Manipur’s Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district on Saturday as the Centre tried to restore free movement for people on all roads in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Over a dozen protestors were injured. One of them, a young man, reportedly succumbed to injuries. The protestors attacked a state-run bus and torched at least one private vehicle.

At a high-level Manipur security review meeting held in New Delhi on March 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had issued directions to restore free movement and take action against anyone attempting to create obstructions.

Acting on that directive, the Manipur State Transport (MST) operated two buses - one on the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route and another on the Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur route - with security provided by personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

Similarly, the Federations of Civil Society (FOCS), a conglomerate of 20 Imphal Valley-based organisations, took out a peace expedition from Imphal to go to Senapati, a Naga-majority district. The participants, who were travelling in some vehicles, were stopped at Sekmai in the Imphal West district by security forces and returned to Imphal.