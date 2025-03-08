One killed, over a dozen injured as clashes erupt in Manipur after Centre tries to restore free movement

GUWAHATI: Clashes broke out in Manipur’s Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district on Saturday as the Centre tried to restore free movement for people on all roads in the ethnic violence-hit state.
Over a dozen protestors were injured. One of them, a young man, reportedly succumbed to injuries. The protestors attacked a state-run bus and torched at least one private vehicle.
At a high-level Manipur security review meeting held in New Delhi on March 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had issued directions to restore free movement and take action against anyone attempting to create obstructions.
Acting on that directive, the Manipur State Transport (MST) operated two buses - one on the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route and another on the Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur route - with security provided by personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).
Similarly, the Federations of Civil Society (FOCS), a conglomerate of 20 Imphal Valley-based organisations, took out a peace expedition from Imphal to go to Senapati, a Naga-majority district. The participants, who were travelling in some vehicles, were stopped at Sekmai in the Imphal West district by security forces and returned to Imphal.
Meanwhile, crowds gathered in different parts of Kangpokpi district to thwart the march by FOCS and the movement of the MST bus. They erected barricades on a national highway by placing boulders and burning tyres. Kuki organisation ‘Committee on Tribal Unity’ had on Friday stated that the peace expedition was “tantamount to breaching of buffer zones.”
When the MST bus entered Kangpokpi district, the protestors attempted to prevent its movement by pelting stones. This led to a confrontation, and the security personnel used force to restore normalcy, leading to clashes.
The other MST bus travelled up to Kangvai, a small town in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district bordering Meitei-majority Bishnupur district, and returned from there. It was not known if the two buses had any passengers.
In a purported video released from an undisclosed location, some Kuki-Zo village volunteers ‘reiterated’ that “there will be no free movement in Kuki-Zo areas before the establishment of separate administration, a Union Territory with legislature for the Kuki-Zo people.”
Reading out from a written statement, one of them said, “Our demand for separate administration is not just a political aspiration but a necessity for our survival, security and dignity.”
Kuki-Zo Council announces indefinite shutdown
The Kuki-Zo Council condemned the government’s decision to “impose” free movement in Manipur despite being “fully aware” of potential violence and announced an indefinite shutdown across all Kuki-Zo areas of the state from Saturday midnight.
The council said at least one person was confirmed dead “from gunfire by security forces”, two others were hospitalised in a critical condition and over 50 women suffered serious injuries during violence on Saturday.
The council alleged the security personnel had employed forceful measures which intensified the protesters’ resolve.
“The Kuki-Zo Council firmly emphasises that while the idea of peace is indeed welcomed by all, it cannot be achieved through the imposition of force at the expense of a particular community. Real peace is built on mutual respect and understanding,” the council said in a statement.
It declared that the free movement initiative would be staunchly opposed until a political solution for the Kuki-Zo community is reached for lasting peace in the region. Further, it urged the central government to address the underlying issues to prevent further unrest and protect public safety.