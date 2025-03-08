PM Modi engages in boardroom-style dialogue with Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat's Navsari

AHMEDABAD: In a unique, boardroom-style interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Lakhpati Didis in Navsari today, mirroring his CEO-level engagements. Armed with a notepad and pencil, the PM was seen intently recording key insights during the discussion.

The women, who have achieved the status of Lakhpati Didis, attributed their success to PM Modi’s policies and encouragement. They praised his leadership for empowering them to become financially independent.

Hearing their success stories, PM Modi expressed optimism that the target of 3 crore Lakhpati Didis could soon be surpassed, potentially reaching 5 crore shortly.

Confident in their future, the women shared hopes that the initiative would soon evolve into the "Crorepati Didi" programme under Modi’s leadership.

Among the participants, a drone pilot shared her inspiring story, stating that while she never dreamed of flying a plane, PM Modi’s initiatives gave her the chance to become a drone pilot. In her village, she’s now proudly known as "Pilot" instead of the traditional "Bhabhi."

In discussing business growth, PM Modi encouraged the Lakhpati Didis to take their businesses online for broader market reach. He emphasized that rural women like them will drive India’s path toward a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India).

One woman, hailing the PM's promotion of millets, shared that her Gujarat-based Khakhra business has gained national popularity. Modi acknowledged the achievement, stating that Khakhra has now earned fame beyond Gujarat.

For many of the women, receiving an invite to the interaction was a moment of great pride. Some even joked with their neighbors, requesting they keep complaints to a minimum during the meeting.