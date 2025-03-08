PM Modi to attend Mauritius National Day, strengthen bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: India and Mauritius will sign several agreements focusing on cooperation in trade, capacity building and tackling cross-border financial crimes, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country starting Tuesday.
Prime Minister Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the 57th National Day celebrations of Mauritius, island nation, which has a population consisting of 70% people of Indian origin.
Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the two sides will sign several agreements in areas including capacity building, bilateral trade, combating cross-border financial crimes, and promoting small and medium enterprises during the visit of the Prime Minister.
The visit will enable both sides to take stock of the bilateral ties and provide orientation to engagement in the coming months and years, he said.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that PM Modi will inaugurate a civil servant college and a health centre, both of which were built with Indian assistance.
India and Mauritius are also set to sign a White Shipping agreement involving the Indian Navy and Mauritius Police, aimed at enhancing maritime security cooperation. The two countries will also sign an allied pact focused on ocean modeling and capacity building, further strengthening their bilateral collaboration in these critical areas.
Describing Mauritius as a close maritime neighbour, Misri said India has been “privileged to be a preferred development partner” for the island nation.
Since 2005, India has been one of Mauritius’ largest trading partners. In FY 2023-24, Indian exports to Mauritius totalled USD 778.03 million, while Mauritius' exports to India stood at USD 73.10 million, resulting in a total bilateral trade of USD 851.13 million. This marks significant growth from USD 206.76 million in 2005-06 to the current total.
In the last 10 years, the relationship has deepened significantly, Misri pointed out.
A contingent of Indian defence forces will participate in the national-day celebrations of Mauritius, along with a ship from the Indian Navy. India has close and longstanding relations India has long been Mauritius' 'First Responder' in times of crisis, offering crucial assistance during events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Wakashio oil spill with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean.