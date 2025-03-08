PM Modi to attend Mauritius National Day, strengthen bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: India and Mauritius will sign several agreements focusing on cooperation in trade, capacity building and tackling cross-border financial crimes, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the country starting Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the 57th National Day celebrations of Mauritius, island nation, which has a population consisting of 70% people of Indian origin.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the two sides will sign several agreements in areas including capacity building, bilateral trade, combating cross-border financial crimes, and promoting small and medium enterprises during the visit of the Prime Minister.

The visit will enable both sides to take stock of the bilateral ties and provide orientation to engagement in the coming months and years, he said.