Power, property and patriarchy plague Meghalaya's Khasi matrilineal society

KOLKATA: For hundreds of years, Meghalaya's Khasi community, the largest ethnic group in the northeastern state, has followed a rare matrilineal system, where lineage and inheritance pass through the mother.

But this society has now been suffering from an increasing influence of patriarchy and with that, come the problems of power conflict and property issues, according to a book on this Khasi heritage.

In his book, 'MEI: Matrilineal Exogamous Institution', scholar and author Raphael Warjri unpacks intricate realities of Khasi matriliny that challenge simplistic narratives of female dominance while throwing light on legal, cultural and colonial influences that have reshaped the 14 lakh-strong Khasi society.

From British misinterpretation of property rights to globalisation pressures, Warjri through his book examines how Khasi traditions have been altered over time, and what must be done to preserve them.

As debates over gender roles and cultural identity grow, the book tries to find out whether Khasi matriliny can adapt to modern challenges while preserving its values.

In an interview with PTI, Warjri emphasised that while Khasi women inherit clan names and ancestral property, this does not necessarily mean they enjoy full authority, even as they usually assert it because the power lies with the family and clan council headed by the eldest maternal uncle.

"Despite their (women's) key role in the family, they continue to face barriers in leadership positions, especially in traditional governance bodies such as the 'dorbar shnong' (village councils) and 'dorbar hima' (chieftainship councils), where men predominantly hold decision-making power," he said.