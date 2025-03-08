Punjab CM Mann, state congress president Warring slam SGPC, term removal of Jathedars as 'act of vengenace'

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) terminated the services of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and also Takht Kesgarh Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh from their posts, both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed it as an act of "vengeance" (badlakhori).
The Akal Takht in Amritsar and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib in Rupanagar district are two of the five seats of temporal authority of Sikhism.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event to flag off a batch of school principals for training in Singapore CM Mann said, "Look, this is a religious matter. What should have happened is politics learn from the religion. But what is happening is that politics is teaching religion."
He emphasized the need to hold SGPC general elections.
Referring to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders including Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said, "You accepted all your mistakes and even undertook 'tankhah' (religious punishment). Now you say we will remove the Jathedars. It seems an act of badlakhori.’’
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also expressed disappointment over the sacking of the Jathedars.
"It is not hidden from anyone as to why the Jathedars have been sacked; because they had pronounced Sukhbir Badal guilty of religious misconduct and divested his father Parkash Singh Badal of the title of Fakhr-e-Qaum, ‘’ he pointed out.
He alleged that it was vengeance against the highest temporal authority of Sikhs.
“As a humble Sikh, while I feel sad, I condemn their sacking and hijacking of the SGPC by Sukhbir Badal”, he added.
Warring noted that history was repeating itself and Sukhbir Badal does not appear to have learnt anything from it as he was repeatedly not only interfering in the affairs of the SGPC, but dictating the commands to the highest parliament of Sikhs for his personal interests.
He observed, “sacking Akal Takhat Jathedar and the Jathedar of Keshgarh Sahib after sacking Jathedar of Takhat Damdama Sahib a month ago, is one of the saddest days in the contemporary Sikh history.’’
The SGPC on Friday removed Giani Raghbir Singh from the post of Akal Takht Jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib and appointed Sikh scholar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgaj as the new Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib. He would also serve as the acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht, until an appointment is made.
The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, on December 2 last year had pronounced religious punishment for SAD leaders including Badal, for the "mistakes" committed by the political party and its government in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.
Giani Raghbir Singh, Giani Sultan Singh and Giani Harpreet Singh were part of the five Singh Sahibans (Sikh clergy) who had pronounced the edict.
Giani Harpreet Singh was removed from the services as Jathedar of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib on February 10.