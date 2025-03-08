Punjab CM Mann, state congress president Warring slam SGPC, term removal of Jathedars as 'act of vengenace'

CHANDIGARH: A day after the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) terminated the services of Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh and also Takht Kesgarh Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh from their posts, both Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring termed it as an act of "vengeance" (badlakhori).

The Akal Takht in Amritsar and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib in Rupanagar district are two of the five seats of temporal authority of Sikhism.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to flag off a batch of school principals for training in Singapore CM Mann said, "Look, this is a religious matter. What should have happened is politics learn from the religion. But what is happening is that politics is teaching religion."

He emphasized the need to hold SGPC general elections.

Referring to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders including Sukhbir Singh Badal, Mann said, "You accepted all your mistakes and even undertook 'tankhah' (religious punishment). Now you say we will remove the Jathedars. It seems an act of badlakhori.’’