Rahul Gandhi tells Gujarat Congress to remove leaders aiding BJP from within

AHMEDABAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today fired a sharp warning at party leaders in Gujarat, accusing some of secretly aiding the BJP.

He asserted that the Congress is prepared to sack up to 40 members if needed to cleanse the party in the BJP-dominated state, where it has remained out of power for decades.

On March 8, Ahmedabad’s Jade Hall became the battleground for Congress strategy as 2,000 party workers gathered for a high-stakes dialogue. District and city Congress leaders, along with cell department heads, joined the session, setting the stage for Rahul Gandhi’s fiery address.

Speaking for 25 minutes in the 45-minute program, he delivered a sharp message, taking on the BJP and energising the party ranks.

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi said, “For nearly 30 years, we have been out of power here. Every election - 2017, 2012, 2007, 2022, and now 2027 - becomes a talking point. But the issue is not elections. Until we fulfil our responsibility, the people of Gujarat will not trust us. And frankly, we shouldn't ask for their vote until we do. The day we fulfil our duty, I guarantee you, Gujarat will stand with Congress.”

Rahul Gandhi said, “Now, let’s talk about the reality of leadership in Gujarat. There are two kinds of leaders - one who stands with the people, fights for them, and believes in Congress’ ideology. The other? Detached, indifferent, and often switching sides to the BJP. Until we separate these two, people will not trust us. Gujaratis want an opposition, not BJP’s B-team.”