Samples of Methamphetamine smuggled into Punjab from Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: In a new 'one-plus-one' scheme, free samples of Methamphetamine also known as 'ICE' or 'Crystal meth', is being packaged with Heroin by smugglers crossing into Punjab from Pakistan.
Sources said the state police last year alone seized a record 22 kg of ICE as compared to 2 kg seized in 2023 an increase of 11 times.
In the last about a week another 2 kg of ICE has been seized in a special anti-drug operation. In May last year Amritsar Rural Police arrested two drug smugglers and seized 3 Kg Heroin and 1 Kg ICE.
In the preliminary investigations was was reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with Pakistani smuggler Dogar Rajput.
Also last year a case was registered by the Jalandhar Rural police in which Ice drug was seized from Harpreet Singh, brother of Khadoor Sahib MP and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, and his accomplice Lovepreet Singh.
In 2022, the special task force (STF) had recovered 20-kg Ice drug in Ludhiana, but senior STF officials consider it an isolated case that was meant to be delivered to other states.
An official privy to this development said that the smugglers from across the border are sending ICE free of cost to enable local smugglers make money by selling it and at the same time create a market of this form of drug so that its demand may rise.
He further added that ICE is significantly cheaper in the international market as it costs about one-tenth the price of heroin besides it’s dosage is significantly small.
Numerous instances have documented by the authorities where ICE was sent via drones alongside heroin shipments to Punjab.
The arrested smugglers reportedly told the officials during their questioning that ICE was being distributed free of cost.
A police official claimed, "a Pakistan-based drug lord Haji Salim also known as Haji Baloch who’s considered one of the world’s biggest smuggler is reportedly behind the large-scale supply of ICE. He operates a global network and is now shifting focus to ICE produced in Afghanistan."
Police sources claimed that one of the reasons behind the rise in smuggling of ICE is the decrease in supply of heroin to Pakistan smugglers from Afghanistan because of the Taliban-led government’s control over opium cultivation.
But the growth of ephedra plant remains unchecked despite the ban by Taliban on opium cultivation since 2021.
Thus the supply of heroin which is chemically derived from opium has been significantly impacted by the opium ban. There has been a 70 per cent reduction in opium cultivation and smugglers have been relying on existing stock.
An official further added that this supply of ICE is sourced from Afghanistan and is derived from ephedra plant, which grows wild in that region. This drug chemically known as methamphetamine is produced in chemical factories.
This Afghan-made ICE is cheaper and accessible now, becoming a challenge for law enforcement agencies to curb its spread.
"At present, there are very few users of ICE in the state. The idea is to set up a smuggling network and market in Punjab so that they continue with their nefarious design. It is a serious cause of concern for all of us," said a police officer on condition of anonymity.
While the experts argue that ICE is a stronger and more addictive substance than heroin and is the most addictive drug in the world as it is said to be three times more powerful than cocaine.