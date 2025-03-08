Samples of Methamphetamine smuggled into Punjab from Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: In a new 'one-plus-one' scheme, free samples of Methamphetamine also known as 'ICE' or 'Crystal meth', is being packaged with Heroin by smugglers crossing into Punjab from Pakistan.

Sources said the state police last year alone seized a record 22 kg of ICE as compared to 2 kg seized in 2023 an increase of 11 times.

In the last about a week another 2 kg of ICE has been seized in a special anti-drug operation. In May last year Amritsar Rural Police arrested two drug smugglers and seized 3 Kg Heroin and 1 Kg ICE.

In the preliminary investigations was was reveal that the arrested accused were in touch with Pakistani smuggler Dogar Rajput.

Also last year a case was registered by the Jalandhar Rural police in which Ice drug was seized from Harpreet Singh, brother of Khadoor Sahib MP and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, and his accomplice Lovepreet Singh.

In 2022, the special task force (STF) had recovered 20-kg Ice drug in Ludhiana, but senior STF officials consider it an isolated case that was meant to be delivered to other states.