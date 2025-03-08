Second bridge collapses in a week due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli cutting off villages

DEHRADUN: In a devastating turn of events, another bridge has been destroyed due to heavy landslides in Chamoli district, just a week after a similar incident.
A massive boulder rolled down from a hill near the Malari Highway, obliterating a crucial suspension bridge operated by the Border Roads Organization. This incident marks the second bridge collapse due to natural calamities in just a week, heightening concerns about the safety and accessibility of the region.
"The bridge was our only link to the headquarters, and now we are completely cut off," lamented a local villager.
According to sources at the District Disaster Management Authority, a sudden and massive landslide on Friday caused the collapse of a 52-foot-long bridge constructed by the BRO. This incident has effectively halted all traffic in the region, leaving local communities stranded.
Emergency teams from the local administration, State Disaster Response Force, Health Department, and Public Works Department quickly arrived to assess and assist with the situation.
Speaking to TNIE, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Joshimath, Chandra Shekhar Vashishth, told this reporter, "The bridge has collapsed between Joshimath and Malari. We have arranged for a temporary pedestrian pathway."
He added that due to the area's status as a migration village, many residents relocate to lower regions during the winter months. "Communication and satellite phone services have been made available," Vashishth confirmed.
The SDM further elaborated, "A team from the revenue department accompanied me to the village to assess the situation thoroughly. The reconstruction of the bridge is being carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD)."
In a government communiqué issued on Friday, officials confirmed the successful completion of a temporary bridge over the Alaknanda River at Govind Ghat. This bridge will enhance access between Pulna village and the route to Hemkund Sahib.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the village head of Bhyundar Pulna, told TNIE, "The collapse of the bridge has affected 120 families, including school-going children. With the Yatra season beginning on May 25, it is crucial to construct a new bridge on the old motor road, as pilgrims to Hemkund Sahib and the Valley of Flowers used this route."
He further emphasised, "The majority of the villagers depend on the influx of pilgrims and tourists visiting the Valley of Flowers for their livelihoods. This reliance underscores the urgent need to construct an alternative motor road bridge, as it is vital for maintaining access to this important route and supporting our community's economic well-being."
Hotelier Kamlesh Chauhan told this newspaper, "The economy of the villagers relies heavily on the influx of pilgrims visiting Hemkund Sahib and tourists heading towards the Valley of Flowers throughout the year. It is imperative to prioritise the construction of the damaged bridge."