Second bridge collapses in a week due to landslide in Uttarakhand's Chamoli cutting off villages

DEHRADUN: In a devastating turn of events, another bridge has been destroyed due to heavy landslides in Chamoli district, just a week after a similar incident.

A massive boulder rolled down from a hill near the Malari Highway, obliterating a crucial suspension bridge operated by the Border Roads Organization. This incident marks the second bridge collapse due to natural calamities in just a week, heightening concerns about the safety and accessibility of the region.

"The bridge was our only link to the headquarters, and now we are completely cut off," lamented a local villager.

According to sources at the District Disaster Management Authority, a sudden and massive landslide on Friday caused the collapse of a 52-foot-long bridge constructed by the BRO. This incident has effectively halted all traffic in the region, leaving local communities stranded.

Emergency teams from the local administration, State Disaster Response Force, Health Department, and Public Works Department quickly arrived to assess and assist with the situation.

Speaking to TNIE, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Joshimath, Chandra Shekhar Vashishth, told this reporter, "The bridge has collapsed between Joshimath and Malari. We have arranged for a temporary pedestrian pathway."

He added that due to the area's status as a migration village, many residents relocate to lower regions during the winter months. "Communication and satellite phone services have been made available," Vashishth confirmed.