Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff summoned over misleading gutkha advertisement

JAIPUR: Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have been summoned by the District Consumer Commission in Jaipur over allegations of misleading advertising related to a gutkha brand.

The legal notice, issued during Khan's visit to Jaipur for the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the IIFA Awards, requires him to respond by March 19 regarding claims made in an advertisement promoting saffron-infused gutkha.

Similar notices have also been sent to Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, and the chairman of the gutkha manufacturing company. The order was issued by Commission Chairman Gyarsilal Meena and member Hemlata Agarwal, following a complaint filed by consumer rights activist Yogendra Singh Badiyal.

Allegations of false advertising

The complaint accuses JB Industries, the gutkha manufacturer, of making misleading claims in its advertisements by stating that "every grain contains saffron."

The petitioner highlighted that saffron costs approximately Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, while the gutkha is sold for just Rs 5 per packet, making the claim unrealistic. Additionally, the complaint asserts that the product neither contains saffron nor has its fragrance, yet celebrities continue to endorse it, potentially influencing consumers.