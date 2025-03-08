‘Theatre-level’ operation exercise of Navy concludes

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy’s capstone Theatre Level Operational Exercise (TROPEX), conducted from January to March 25, concluded recently in the Indian Ocean. The Navy on Friday said, “The exercise, which culminated in early March 2025, helped validate many of the Navy’s concepts of operations.”

“TROPEX-25 marked the successful culmination of an intense operational campaign designed to assess the Indian Navy’s operational preparedness and material readiness for combat, and reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to remain a combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready force,” it added.

Around 65-70 Indian Naval ships, 9-10 submarines and over 80 aircraft of different types participated in it. The excise provided a valuable evaluation of the Navy’s ability to respond to multifarious challenges in a synchronised and integrated manner to defend national maritime security interests.

The exercise covered a large area of the Indian Ocean, including the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. The Navy said, for the exercise, “the theatre of operations extended approximately 4300 nm from North to South up to 35 degrees South Latitude and 5000 nm from the Strait of Hormuz in the West to the Sunda and Lombok Straits in the East.”

Inter-forces event

The event saw extensive participation by units of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard (ICG), comprising Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, over 600 Infantry troops, and more than 10 ICG ships.