Uttarakhand Waqf Board bans admissions from other states, mandates teaching of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna's ideals

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has imposed a complete ban on the admission of children from other states into the Madrassas of Uttarakhand.
Starting now, classes in the modern madrassas will commence with the national anthem, and students will not only study science but also learn about the ideals of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.
In a notable initiative, the first Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Modern Madrasa will be established in the Muslim locality adjacent to Dehradun railway station. The government has officially approved the operation of this modern madrasa.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the importance of this project, stating, "The establishment of the modern madrasa is part of my dream project to ensure that Muslim students receive better education."
Speaking to TNIE, Shadab Shams, the Chairman of the Uttrakhand Waqf Board, stated, "In April, the first madrassa named after former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam will be inaugurated in Dehradun, followed by the elevation of 117 madrassas by the Waqf Board."
Board Chairman Shams emphasised the organization's commitment to integrating Muslim students into the mainstream and fostering a sense of patriotism. He declared, "We have resolved to move away from extremism and connect our students with the core values of our nation."
"The aim is to introduce students at modern madrassas to the ideals of Shri Guru Nanak Dev, Jesus Christ, and Prophet Muhammad through a curriculum aligned with the NCERT syllabus," said Chairman Shams. He added, "Our goal is to ensure that the children studying in our madrassas open their eyes to these teachings and become good Indian citizens."
Chairman Shams further emphasised, "Just as madrassas in POK are known as hubs of terrorism, our madrassas will be based on the principles of nationalism, which we are developing as part of the Dhami model."
According to sources, the modern madrasa will offer science curriculum from 8 AM to 12 PM. Quranic education will be provided after 2 PM. Former soldiers assigned to the madrasa will conduct training for the national anthem to promote physical fitness. Additionally, efforts will be made to instill a sense of patriotism among the students.
Popularly known as the "Land of the Gods," Uttarakhand is witnessing a tightening of the Hindutva agenda, and this new regulation signifies a shift in the educational framework within the state.