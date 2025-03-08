Uttarakhand Waqf Board bans admissions from other states, mandates teaching of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna's ideals

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Waqf Board has imposed a complete ban on the admission of children from other states into the Madrassas of Uttarakhand.

Starting now, classes in the modern madrassas will commence with the national anthem, and students will not only study science but also learn about the ideals of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna.

In a notable initiative, the first Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Modern Madrasa will be established in the Muslim locality adjacent to Dehradun railway station. The government has officially approved the operation of this modern madrasa.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the importance of this project, stating, "The establishment of the modern madrasa is part of my dream project to ensure that Muslim students receive better education."

Speaking to TNIE, Shadab Shams, the Chairman of the Uttrakhand Waqf Board, stated, "In April, the first madrassa named after former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam will be inaugurated in Dehradun, followed by the elevation of 117 madrassas by the Waqf Board."