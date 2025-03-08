Women's empowerment is at the core of India's progress: Modi

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that women's empowerment is at the core of India's progress. "True development," he said "begins with respect for women."

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring dignity and convenience in women's lives, highlighting key initiatives such as the construction of ‘Izzat Ghars’ (toilets) for crores of women, the opening of bank accounts under the Jan Dhan Yojana, and the provision of Ujjwala gas cylinders to free women from the hardship of cooking with firewood. Maternity leave for working women has also been extended from 12 weeks to 26 weeks.

While addressing a massive gathering on International Women’s Day in Navsari, Gujarat, Modi proudly declared himself the wealthiest person --not in monetary terms, but by way of the blessings of crores of women. "These blessings are my greatest strength, my capital, and my protective shield," he added.

Drawing a parallel between the Maha Kumbh and the presence of thousands of women at the event, he said he felt equally blessed by Matru Shakti.

Addressing concerns over women's safety, Modi reiterated his call for families to raise their sons with the same scrutiny as daughters to prevent crimes against women.